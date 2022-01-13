God of War 3 looks glorious at 8K + ray tracing + Mythic Mod

God of War running on the PC through the RPCS3 emulator at the next-gen 8K resolution, with the Mythid Mod and ray tracing.

God of War is now available on the PC after being a PlayStation exclusive for many years, and while that is being enjoyed by gamers across the world on the PC -- the very best version of the game -- God of War 3 has been tweaked, run at 8K with ray tracing, and more. Check it out:

YouTuber Giulio Guglielmi, aka MassiHancer, has tweaked the latest MassiHancer mod to work with RPCS3 settings (the PlayStation emulator) so that it can run 8K (7680x4320) more stable. He's using NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card, a dedicated ReShade preset -- which includes Pascal Gilcher's Screen Space Ray Tracing Global Illumination shader.

The game looks good on its own, but man... at 16x the pixels of 1080p and 4x the pixels of 4K, I don't think God of War 3 could look any better at 8K. But when you add in the reflections that ray tracing provides, adding in Global Illumination, you've got God of War 3 looking, unlike anything the next-gen consoles could ever wish for.

The way the battles, swords, flames, blood reflects off of the reflective surfaces thanks to the ray-tracing addition into God of War 3, it amplifies how good it looks at 8K. It's an impressive thing to see... as it's all running through a PS3 emulator.