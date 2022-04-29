All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
VIPER launches its Venom DDR5 RAM: 32GB DDR5-6200 with RGB costs $379

VIPER's new Venom DDR5 memory announced: 16GB and 32GB kits of DDR5-4800 through to DDR5-6200, and of course: with RGB lighting.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Apr 29 2022 10:33 PM CDT
VIPER GAMING has just unveiled its new VENOM DDR5 performance memory, available in 16GB and 32GB kits with speeds ranging between DDR5-4800 and DDR5-6200.

VIPER launches its Venom DDR5 RAM: 32GB DDR5-6200 with RGB costs 9 05 | TweakTown.com
The new VIPER VENOM DDR5 RAM comes in both RGB and non-RGB memory kits, with 16GB and 32GB kits of DDR5-4800, DDR5-5600, and DDR5-6200. You've got the option of RGB and plain non-RGB if you wanted, with enthusiasts and overclockers ready to use the new VIPER VENOM DDR5 memory with their new Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and Z690-based motherboard.

Roger Shinmoto, Vice President of VIPER GAMING explained: "Our VIPER Gaming fans waited quite a while for quality DDR5. The VIPER VENOM DDR5 is the first DDR5 DRAM that we distributed for hardware enthusiasts, hardcore gamers, and case modders addicted to unparalleled system performance and stability. VIPER's engineering team has put countless efforts to guarantee excellent compatibility and higher reliability across Intel®'s latest platforms, currently".

VIPER launches its Venom DDR5 RAM: 32GB DDR5-6200 with RGB costs $379 03 | TweakTown.comVIPER launches its Venom DDR5 RAM: 32GB DDR5-6200 with RGB costs $379 04 | TweakTown.com

"Our first launch of Venom DDR5 on 4/28 will feature the highest frequency version at 6200MHz. We hope the enthusiasts or overclockers be able to experience the physical power of Viper Venom DDR5 at the market launch. However, due to the global shortage of memory chips, we have decided to launch the mainstream frequency models like 5200/5600/6000MHz sometime in the coming months".

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

