VIPER launches its Venom DDR5 RAM: 32GB DDR5-6200 with RGB costs $379

VIPER GAMING has just unveiled its new VENOM DDR5 performance memory, available in 16GB and 32GB kits with speeds ranging between DDR5-4800 and DDR5-6200.

The new VIPER VENOM DDR5 RAM comes in both RGB and non-RGB memory kits, with 16GB and 32GB kits of DDR5-4800, DDR5-5600, and DDR5-6200. You've got the option of RGB and plain non-RGB if you wanted, with enthusiasts and overclockers ready to use the new VIPER VENOM DDR5 memory with their new Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" CPU and Z690-based motherboard.

Roger Shinmoto, Vice President of VIPER GAMING explained: "Our VIPER Gaming fans waited quite a while for quality DDR5. The VIPER VENOM DDR5 is the first DDR5 DRAM that we distributed for hardware enthusiasts, hardcore gamers, and case modders addicted to unparalleled system performance and stability. VIPER's engineering team has put countless efforts to guarantee excellent compatibility and higher reliability across Intel®'s latest platforms, currently".

"Our first launch of Venom DDR5 on 4/28 will feature the highest frequency version at 6200MHz. We hope the enthusiasts or overclockers be able to experience the physical power of Viper Venom DDR5 at the market launch. However, due to the global shortage of memory chips, we have decided to launch the mainstream frequency models like 5200/5600/6000MHz sometime in the coming months".