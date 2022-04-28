All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA confirms massive asteroid will approach Earth at 23,000 mph

NASA's Near-Earth Object Close Approach database has confirmed that tomorrow a large asteroid will be approaching Earth.

Published Thu, Apr 28 2022 5:50 AM CDT
NASA's database that logs near-Earth objects has listed an asteroid that could be up to 2,560 feet in diameter.

The asteroid is dubbed 2008 AG33 and is estimated to be anywhere between 1,150 and 2,560 feet in diameter. NASA's database indicates that the large asteroid that may be twice the size of the Empire State Building will safely pass Earth at a distance of about 2 million miles on April 28. Furthermore, the space rock will zoom past our planet at a ridiculous speed of 23,264 miles per hour.

Notably, the moon is approximately 240,000 miles away from Earth, which really puts into perspective how far away 2008 AG33's close approach is from Earth. However, two million miles is a very short distance when discussing celestial objects, as some stars and planets are located millions of light-years away. 2008 AG33 will pass Earth every seven years as it proceeds through its orbit around the sun.

Read more: NASA reveals chances of an asteroid hitting Earth in next 100 years

NEWS SOURCES:ssd.jpl.nasa.gov, nypost.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

