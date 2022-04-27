AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs to support DDR5-5200 memory out of the box

Apacer has already confirmed that AMD's new AM5 platform will support DDR5-5200 memory out of the box, beating Intel Alder Lake.

AMD hasn't confirmed what speeds of DDR5 memory will be supported out of the box with its new AM5 platform, which supports DDR5-5200 memory out of the box... according to Apacer.

Apacer has confirmed that AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series will support DDR5-5200 memory by default, beating the default DDR5 spec support for Intel and its new Alder Lake platform. Intel is supporting DDR5-4800 out of the box on its DDR5-based on Z690-based motherboards, so it seems AMD has 400MHz higher than JEDEC specs ready for its new Zen 4 architecture.

AMD's new Zen 4 architecture will be the star behind the Ryzen 7000 series show, with AMD entering the DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 ring with its new CPUs and chipsets later this year. AMD is expected to only support DDR5 with its new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and AM5 platform, whereas Intel supports both DDR4 and DDR5 with its new Alder Lake CPUs (with different chipsets, of course: Z690 for DDR5).