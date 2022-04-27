All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen 7000 series CPUs to support DDR5-5200 memory out of the box

Apacer has already confirmed that AMD's new AM5 platform will support DDR5-5200 memory out of the box, beating Intel Alder Lake.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 27 2022 8:23 PM CDT
AMD hasn't confirmed what speeds of DDR5 memory will be supported out of the box with its new AM5 platform, which supports DDR5-5200 memory out of the box... according to Apacer.

Apacer has confirmed that AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series will support DDR5-5200 memory by default, beating the default DDR5 spec support for Intel and its new Alder Lake platform. Intel is supporting DDR5-4800 out of the box on its DDR5-based on Z690-based motherboards, so it seems AMD has 400MHz higher than JEDEC specs ready for its new Zen 4 architecture.

AMD's new Zen 4 architecture will be the star behind the Ryzen 7000 series show, with AMD entering the DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 ring with its new CPUs and chipsets later this year. AMD is expected to only support DDR5 with its new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs and AM5 platform, whereas Intel supports both DDR4 and DDR5 with its new Alder Lake CPUs (with different chipsets, of course: Z690 for DDR5).

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

