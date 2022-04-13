All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

AMD promises 'big splash' with DDR5 overclocking on new Zen 4 CPUs

AMD's next-gen Zen 4-based 'Raphael' Ryzen 7000 series CPUs will have huge DDR5 OC abilities with speeds we didn't think possible.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Apr 13 2022 8:22 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Intel has been enjoying the spoils of having DDR5 on its consumer platform for a few months now, with the high-end Z690-based motherboards rocking DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 support, and now AMD is talking up what it has in store for DDR5.

AMD promises 'big splash' with DDR5 overclocking on new Zen 4 CPUs 09 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

In a recent Meet the Experts webinar, AMD's in-house memory expert said that its next-gen Zen 4 "Raphael" CPUs would have feature optimizations for DDR5 memory overclocking. AMD has been working with Samsung on these new DDR5 enablement on the server side of things, and it looks like we're all going to benefit from this collaboration.

Joseph Tao, Memory Enabling Manager at AMD explained: "Our first DDR5 platform for gaming is our Raphael platform and one of the awesome things about Raphael is that we are really gonna try to make a big splash with overclocking and I'll just kinda leave it there but speeds that you maybe thought couldn't be possible, may be possible with this overclocking spec".

AMD promises 'big splash' with DDR5 overclocking on new Zen 4 CPUs 06 | TweakTown.com
AMD promises 'big splash' with DDR5 overclocking on new Zen 4 CPUs 07 | TweakTown.com
AMD promises 'big splash' with DDR5 overclocking on new Zen 4 CPUs 08 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$528.00
$529.00$579.99$589.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/13/2022 at 8:35 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.