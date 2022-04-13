AMD promises 'big splash' with DDR5 overclocking on new Zen 4 CPUs

Intel has been enjoying the spoils of having DDR5 on its consumer platform for a few months now, with the high-end Z690-based motherboards rocking DDR5 + PCIe 5.0 support, and now AMD is talking up what it has in store for DDR5.

In a recent Meet the Experts webinar, AMD's in-house memory expert said that its next-gen Zen 4 "Raphael" CPUs would have feature optimizations for DDR5 memory overclocking. AMD has been working with Samsung on these new DDR5 enablement on the server side of things, and it looks like we're all going to benefit from this collaboration.

Joseph Tao, Memory Enabling Manager at AMD explained: "Our first DDR5 platform for gaming is our Raphael platform and one of the awesome things about Raphael is that we are really gonna try to make a big splash with overclocking and I'll just kinda leave it there but speeds that you maybe thought couldn't be possible, may be possible with this overclocking spec".