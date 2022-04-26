v-color intros DDR5 Manta XPrism RGB gaming RAM: 32GB DDR5-6400 CL32

v-color's new Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 gaming memory comes in 32GB DDR5-5600 to DDR5-6400, with prices starting from $460, up to $600.

v-color is a brand you might not have heard of, but the company is out of Taiwan and has just announced its new Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 gaming memory.

The new v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 gaming memory comes in a 32GB DDR5 memory kit, with multiple speeds: DDR5-5600, and DDR5-6400. You've got a few kits here with speeds kicking off at 5600 CL36-36-36-76 1.2v, and topping out at 6400MHz CL32-39-39-102 1.4v.

DDR5 memory is exclusive to Intel's 12th Gen Core CPUs and the flagship Z690-based motherboards, with the 32GB kits coming in 2 x 16GB, if you fill most boards with 2 kits you'd have 64GB of DDR5 memory ready to go. The new v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 gaming memory is available in both white and black, and is XMP 3.0 ready for optimal frequencies out of the box with a few BIOS adjustments.

5600 CL36-36-36-76 1.2v to 6400MHz CL32-39-39-102 1.4v

Available in 32GB (2x16GB) memory kits

Superior overclocking performance with HYNIX IC

SCC 2+2 KIT (Patent NO. US-10,285,273 B1)

Intel XMP 3.0-Ready

v-color explains that its new Manta XPrism RGB memory is great for overclocking, and it's stable with high tolerance. The company explains: "The Manta XPrism RGB uses Hynix ICs for superb overclocking performance, great stability, and a high tolerance for heavy workloads".

"At 5600MHz @1.2V, 6000MHz @1.25V, 6200MHz @1.3V, and 6400MHz @1.4V, the Manta XPrism RGB series features the perfect balance of frequency and power delivery. Thanks to the onboard PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) chip and on-die ECC chips, each Manta XPrism RGB performs at stable frequencies".