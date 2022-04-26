All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

v-color intros DDR5 Manta XPrism RGB gaming RAM: 32GB DDR5-6400 CL32

v-color's new Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 gaming memory comes in 32GB DDR5-5600 to DDR5-6400, with prices starting from $460, up to $600.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 26 2022 11:20 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

v-color is a brand you might not have heard of, but the company is out of Taiwan and has just announced its new Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 gaming memory.

v-color intros DDR5 Manta XPrism RGB gaming RAM: 32GB DDR5-6400 CL32 05 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 5 IMAGES

The new v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 gaming memory comes in a 32GB DDR5 memory kit, with multiple speeds: DDR5-5600, and DDR5-6400. You've got a few kits here with speeds kicking off at 5600 CL36-36-36-76 1.2v, and topping out at 6400MHz CL32-39-39-102 1.4v.

DDR5 memory is exclusive to Intel's 12th Gen Core CPUs and the flagship Z690-based motherboards, with the 32GB kits coming in 2 x 16GB, if you fill most boards with 2 kits you'd have 64GB of DDR5 memory ready to go. The new v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 gaming memory is available in both white and black, and is XMP 3.0 ready for optimal frequencies out of the box with a few BIOS adjustments.

  • 5600 CL36-36-36-76 1.2v to 6400MHz CL32-39-39-102 1.4v
  • Available in 32GB (2x16GB) memory kits
  • Superior overclocking performance with HYNIX IC
  • SCC 2+2 KIT (Patent NO. US-10,285,273 B1)
  • Intel XMP 3.0-Ready

v-color explains that its new Manta XPrism RGB memory is great for overclocking, and it's stable with high tolerance. The company explains: "The Manta XPrism RGB uses Hynix ICs for superb overclocking performance, great stability, and a high tolerance for heavy workloads".

v-color intros DDR5 Manta XPrism RGB gaming RAM: 32GB DDR5-6400 CL32 03 | TweakTown.comv-color intros DDR5 Manta XPrism RGB gaming RAM: 32GB DDR5-6400 CL32 04 | TweakTown.com

"At 5600MHz @1.2V, 6000MHz @1.25V, 6200MHz @1.3V, and 6400MHz @1.4V, the Manta XPrism RGB series features the perfect balance of frequency and power delivery. Thanks to the onboard PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) chip and on-die ECC chips, each Manta XPrism RGB performs at stable frequencies".

  • v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 6400MHz32GB (2x16GB) MSRP 539.99
  • v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 6400MHz32GB (2x16GB) plus SCC 2+2 Kits MSRP 599.99
  • v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 6200MHz32GB (2x16GB) MSRP 399.99
  • v-color Manta XPrism RGB DDR5 6200MHz32GB (2x16GB) plus SCC 2+2 Kits MSRP 459.99
Buy at Amazon

ASUS TUF Gaming Z690-Plus Wi-Fi D4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$289.99
$289.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/26/2022 at 11:20 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.