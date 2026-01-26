AMD bundles Ryzen 7 9850X3D with DDR5 memory and cooler

AMD is offering its new Ryzen 7 9850X CPU as part of bundle that includes a Cooler Master CPU cooler and V-Color DDR5 memory in China.

TL;DR: AMD has partnered with Cooler Master and V-Color to launch a Ryzen 7 9850X CPU bundle in China, including a Cooler Master air cooler and 32GB DDR5-6000 memory. This kit aims to offer PC gamers an affordable upgrade amid rising DDR5 prices, enhancing value.

PC component bundles have been around for a long time, but are often tied to retailers putting together packs of essential parts needed for an upgrade or new build. From motherboards to coolers, CPUs, and memory, bundles make sense when you're looking to pick up two, three, or more parts at a time.

What makes this latest bundle interesting is that it looks like AMD has partnered with Cooler Master and V-Color to offer a CPU kit (sans motherboard) for PC enthusiasts and gamers in China - via @unikoshardware on X. The bundle pairs AMD's brand-new Ryzen 7 9850X gaming CPU, which was announced earlier this year at CES 2026, with Cooler Master's HYPER 612 APEX PRO air cooler and 32 GB of V-Color's Manta XFinity RGB DDR5-6000 memory.

According to reports, the bundle was announced at a recent Cooler Master press event, but there's no word on a potential price. With the current memory crisis affecting retail DDR5 pricing, the hope is that this bundle offers consumers a more affordable way to pick up 32GB of V-Color DDR5 memory with their new CPU.

Interestingly, AMD notes that its Ryzen 7 9850X CPU doesn't require faster and more expensive DDR5 memory to unlock its full gaming performance potential. "DDR5-6000 to DDR5-4800 memory yields less than a 1% drop of FPS," the company has confirmed. Still, DDR5-600 is widely considered the sweet spot for Ryzen, and with the current memory crisis, V-Color's Manta XFinity RGB DDR5-6000 memory now retails for around $500, a massive increase over its $200 MSRP.

If the goal is to offer more affordable memory as part of a bundle, hopefully, we see options like this come to other markets in the future.