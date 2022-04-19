Arctic: yep, all of our CPU coolers will work on AMD's new AM5 socket

Arctic confirms that all of its CPU coolers are compatible with AMD's new AM5 socket, which will debut with the Ryzen 7000 series.

AMD will be releasing its new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs later this year, powered by the new Zen 4 architecture and arriving on the new AM5 socket.

We've already seen a few CPU cooling manufacturers announce that their fleets of CPU coolers would work with AMD's new AM5 socket, with Noctua throwing its hat into the AM5 hat... and now Arctic has announced that all of its AM4-compatible CPU coolers will work with AMD's new AM5 socket.

Arctic tweeted: "AMD is expected to release the next-generation AMD Ryzen™ 7000 desktop processors (Zen 4) by the end of 2022. Since all mechanical dimensions remain identical, ARCTIC is able to guarantee the compatibility of its coolers with the new AMD processors".