Noctua's entire stack of coolers support AMD's new AM5 socket, but one

Noctua says that all of its coolers and mounting kits that support AM4, are upwards compatible with AM5 -- except the NH-L9a-AM4.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 5 2022 8:29 PM CDT
Noctua has said that all of its coolers apart from one are upwards compatible with AMD's next-gen AM5 socket, which will debut with the new Zen 4-based Ryzen 7000 series CPUs launching later this year.

It's not just Noctua CPU coolers but also the mounting kits that will be AM5 compatible, the only model that won't work with AM5 will be the NH-L9a-AM4 and the NM-AM4-L9aL9i coolers. Noctua explains in a new FAQ: "All Noctua AM4 mountings except the ones of the NH-L9a-AM4 and the NM-AM4-L9aL9i attach to the threads of the standard AM4 stock backplate. Since these backplate threads and their pattern are identical on AM4 and AM5, our AM4 mountings that attach to the standard AMD backplate also support AM5".

AMD designed the new AM5 package to be the same size as AM4, meaning that mounting holes for existing AM4 coolers are compatible. AMD keeps the same z-height as well, so we should see mounting kits for AM4 socket being compatible with the new Zen 4-ready AM5 socket.

You can read more about Noctua + AM5 socket here.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, noctua.at, ncc.noctua.at

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

