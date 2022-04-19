All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD reveals Ryzen PRO 6000 series: for business, professional laptops

AMD introduced the new Zen 3+ based Ryzen 6000 PRO series APUs at CES 2022, now they're here for business, professional laptops.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Apr 19 2022 8:51 PM CDT
AMD has officially introduced the Ryzen PRO 6000 series which is for business and professional laptops, based on the Zen 3+ architecture.

The new AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 series offers up to 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power at up to 4.9GHz, on the new Zen 3+ architecture and TSMC 6nm process node. It packs an integrated GPU, with RDNA 2 graphics on-board and ready to rock and roll.

AMD is splitting the new Ryzen PRO 6000 series CPUs into the H-series and U-series families, with up to 35W with the HS chips and thinner laptops, while there's up to 45W with the U-series chips. The flagship Ryzen 9 PRO 6950H, packing 8C/16T @ up to 4.9GHz, with 20MB of L2+L3 cache and a 45W TDP.

For battery life, you've got up to 29 hours of video playback (AMD's own claims) with the Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U processor, which is a crazy amount of battery life. It's good to see AMD nailing the business and professional laptops with new CPUs that aren't chewing through power.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

