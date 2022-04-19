AMD reveals Ryzen PRO 6000 series: for business, professional laptops

AMD introduced the new Zen 3+ based Ryzen 6000 PRO series APUs at CES 2022, now they're here for business, professional laptops.

AMD has officially introduced the Ryzen PRO 6000 series which is for business and professional laptops, based on the Zen 3+ architecture.

The new AMD Ryzen PRO 6000 series offers up to 8 cores and 16 threads of CPU power at up to 4.9GHz, on the new Zen 3+ architecture and TSMC 6nm process node. It packs an integrated GPU, with RDNA 2 graphics on-board and ready to rock and roll.

AMD is splitting the new Ryzen PRO 6000 series CPUs into the H-series and U-series families, with up to 35W with the HS chips and thinner laptops, while there's up to 45W with the U-series chips. The flagship Ryzen 9 PRO 6950H, packing 8C/16T @ up to 4.9GHz, with 20MB of L2+L3 cache and a 45W TDP.

For battery life, you've got up to 29 hours of video playback (AMD's own claims) with the Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U processor, which is a crazy amount of battery life. It's good to see AMD nailing the business and professional laptops with new CPUs that aren't chewing through power.