AMD's new Ryzen AI HX 9 PRO 370 and Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360' professional CPUs teased for October

AMD's next-generation Zen 5-based Ryzen AI HX 9 PRO 370 and Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 'Strix Poiint' APU teased, new Zen 5-powered business-based APUs.

Published
Updated
1 minute & 35 seconds read time

AMD looks to be prepping next-generation Zen 5-based Ryzen AI 300 "PRO" series "Strix Point" APUs in new teases, with the "Ryzen AI HX 9 PRO 370" and "Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360" professional Strix Poiint-based APUs with new leaks.

The new Ryzen AI 300 PRO series "Strix Point" APUs were spotted in new shipping manifests spotted by Hoang Anh Phy, which point to an October 2024 launch, just months from now. The leaker in question isn't new, revealing AMD's new Ryzen PRO W77900 Dual-Slot and Ryzen 8000F series processors coming to the DIY market.

AMD is now reportedly gearing up for the launch of the new Ryzen AI 300 PRO series "Strix Point" processors, just 6 months after the Ryzen 8000 PRO series processors launched back in April 2024. Hoang revealed the news of AMD's new Ryzen AI 300 PRO series "Strix Point" chips, confirming the processors which should follow as:

  • Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370 (100-000001569)
  • Ryzen AI 7 PRO 360 (100-000001571)
  • Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (100-000000994)
  • Ryzen AI 9 365 (100-000001530)

We should expect AMD to launch its new Ryzen AI 300 PRO series "Strix Point" APUs in October, giving AMD a few months between the Ryzen AI 300 series "Strix Point" APUs (non-PRO) and Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$339.99
$339.99$339.99$339.99
Buy
$398.00
$394.95$339.99$339.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/4/2024 at 7:35 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags