MSI's new AM5 exclusive BIOS options add up to 10% more perf on AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPUs

MSI has just posted its latest AM5 BIOS which offers up to 10% additional performance in gaming with AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

MSI's fleet of AM5 motherboards are now loaded with the latest AGESA 1.2.0.0a BIOS that features exclusive BIOS features like "Memory Try It" and "High-Efficiency" mode that offers additional tuning and performance-boosting abilities, in additional to EXPO OPP and Curve Shapder features that are on all AM5 motherboards running the new AGESA BIOS and new Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" processors.

The company took to a blog post to explain it all, posting some performance benchmarks of its latest AM5 motherboards that will propvide the additional performance from the new BIOS on AMD's latest Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

System Configurations:

Processor : AMD Ryzen 7 9700X

Motherboard : MSI MAG X670E TOMAHAWK WIFI

Memory : Galax HOF Pro D5-7200 16GB x2, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5-6000 16GB x2

Graphics Card : MSI GeForce RTX 4080 16GB SUPRIM X

CPU Cooler : MSI MAG CORELIQUID I360

Power Supply : MSI MEG Ai1000P PCIE5

Operating System: Microsoft Windows 11 Pro 23H2

Memory profiles tested:

Stock - DDR5-4800 CL40-39-39-77

EXPO - DDR5-6000 CL36-38-38-80

AMD OPP - DDR5-6000 CL30-38-38-96

Memory Try It! - DDR5-6000 CL28-35-35-60

The first benchmark charts show AMD OPP (Optimized Performance Profile) mode which provides up to 17% more performance in gaming, while reducing latency by up to 19% compared to default configurations.

When compared against the regular EXPO profile, OPP mode allows for the best profile for memory modules using Hynix chips, with a 5% reduction in latency and up to 2% boost in performance. OPP mode optimizes memory timings to CL30-38-38-96 (OPP) versus CL36-38-38-80 (EXPO).

MSI's new High-Efficiency mode increases performance even more on top of OPP, with MSI validating timings and clocks for a bunch of memory modules. The new HPM feature provides 5 options to select: Auto, Tightest, Tighter, Balance, and Relax. With High-Efficiency mode enabled, latency is reduced by a further 8% while gaming performance increases by up to 8% versus only using OPP.

The last new feature with MSI's new BIOS for its AM5 motherboards is the Memory Try It! feature, which when combined with the powers of High-Efficiency Mode (Tighter profile) offers up to 3-10% more performance in 1080p across a multitude of games. This mode sets the timings to CL28-35-35-60 which provides more performance in some games that prefer tighter timings, versus relaxed ttimings (which have more bandwidth).