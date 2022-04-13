All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's how many Ukrainians have fled to the US because of Putin's war

A new report has revealed that thousands of Ukrainian refugees have fled to the US-Mexico border to seek refuge in the US.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Apr 13 2022 2:32 AM CDT
Millions of people have fled Ukraine after Russia began its invasion, and now some of those refugees are seeking asylum in the United States via Mexico's border.

Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and triggered what is now considered to be the largest displacement crisis since World War II, causing 4.4 million refugees to flee the country to neighboring European countries. Not all refugees went to neighboring countries to flee Putin's war, as CBS reports that US border officials have processed nearly 10,000 undocumented Ukrainian refugees who traveled to Mexico and then to the US.

More specifically, between the dates of February 1 and April 6, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported 9,926 Ukrainians that failed to have any legal documentation that is required to enter the US, according to unpublished CBS statistics. Notably, an individual close to the data told the publication that the Ukrainian refugees were attempting to cross the border through legitimate ports of entry and not illegally.

Furthermore, the CBP reported that between February 1 and April 6, the border reported 41,074 "legal entries" of Ukrainians that arrived with permission from the US government to enter via Visas.

NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com, cbsnews.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

