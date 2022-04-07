All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Call of Duty is no longer an annual franchise, Activision confirms

Call of Duty has switched from an annual release slate to an always-on business model, Activision-Blizzard has confirmed.

Published Thu, Apr 7 2022 2:31 PM CDT
Activision has told employees that Call of Duty has moved away from an annualized franchise towards a live service business model.

Call of Duty is no longer an annual franchise, Activision confirms 1 | TweakTown.com
As part of today's announcement that all Activision QA testers will become full-time employees with benefits and $20/hour salaries, company leadership tells employees that Call of Duty is shifting towards an "always-on" structure.

The news was relayed to Bloomberg via internal correspondence with Chief Operating Officer Josh Taub telling workers that the world's most popular FPS is moving away from annual releases and towards a live model.

The report corroborates previous coverage that Call of Duty won't have a mainline game in 2023 and will instead opt for a dedicated zombies game release. By 2023, Activision is expected to have four major Call of Duty live game experiences in the market including Warzone on consoles and PC, a second Warzone exclusive to next-gen consoles that releases with Modern Warfare in 2022, Call of Duty Mobile, and Warzone mobile.

Call of Duty is no longer an annual franchise, Activision confirms 2020 | TweakTown.com

Activision has been preparing for this paradigm shift since 2018 when it first instituted a major new four-part business model that emphasized digital content and online gaming. Call of Duty has grown significantly with the release of Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile, both of which have amassed tens of millions of players and generated billions in revenue.

Call of Duty is no longer an annual franchise, Activision confirms 11 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

