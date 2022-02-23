Call of Duty 2023: No mainline game, zombies instead

Activision may not release a new Call of Duty game for 2023, but Treyarch could make a special new zombies multiplayer mode.

Call of Duty will skip 2023 and no mainline game will be released next, sources have told Bloomberg. However, Treyarch could release a new zombies mode in 2023 to fill in the hole.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Call of Duty is one of the most important franchises in the industry. Every year, a new Call of Duty game releases that makes Sony, Microsoft, Valve, and of course Activision-Blizzard, hundreds of millions of dollars. That won't happen in 2023. Activision is slowing down its annual breakneck pace, and for the first time in decades, we won't have a new Call of Duty game next year.

Instead of a new game, Activision will lean on Modern Warfare II, two versions of Warzone, and Call of Duty mobile throughout 2023. This year's plans include the release of Modern Warfare II and a next-gen version of Warzone that runs separate to and in parallel with 2020's Warzone. New reports from Ralph's Valve, a Twitter user who has leaked various CoD info, indicate a zombies mode could be set for 2023.

Activision is reportedly making another separate free-to-play Call of Duty game to release in 2023.

That means by next year there may be three to four major F2P experiences in the franchise: Warzone, Warzone 2, COD Mobile, new unannounced F2P game.