Activision promises more original Call of Duty games outside of Black Ops and Modern Warfare

Activision has good news for anyone with Call of Duty fatigue, announcing plans to expand the franchise with more original games rather than numbered sequels or remakes.
Activision is making some changes to its Call of Duty lineup. In a recent COD blog post, the company says that it will no longer bounce back and forth between Black Ops and Modern Warfare. Instead, Activision says it wants every new Call of Duty game to deliver something different with each release. Call of Duty will still remain an annualized franchise with a new title every year.
The news comes after the release of Black Ops 7, and another major development: It appears that Activision is also preparing to release Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch, a start to Microsoft's 10-year contractual agreement to bring COD to Nintendo platforms.
Check below for the update directly from the Call of Duty devs:
As it relates to Black Ops 7 and the future of Call of Duty, here are a few important notes.
1) We will no longer do back-to-back releases of Modern Warfare or Black Ops games. The reasons are many, but the main one is to ensure we provide an absolutely unique experience each and every year.
2) We will drive innovation that is meaningful, not incremental. While we aren't sharing those plans today, we look forward to doing so when the time is right.
To be clear, the future of Call of Duty is very strong and we believe our best days are ahead of us given the depth and talent of our development teams.
We have been building the next era of Call of Duty, and it will deliver precisely on what you want along with some surprises that push the Franchise and the genre forward. We look forward to welcoming you in, listening to you, and moving forward together.