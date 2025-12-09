Activision promises more original Call of Duty games outside of Black Ops and Modern Warfare

Activision confirms that it will release more original Call of Duty games, and announces plans to stop swapping between Black Ops and Modern Warfare.

Activision has good news for anyone with Call of Duty fatigue, announcing plans to expand the franchise with more original games rather than numbered sequels or remakes.

Activision is making some changes to its Call of Duty lineup. In a recent COD blog post, the company says that it will no longer bounce back and forth between Black Ops and Modern Warfare. Instead, Activision says it wants every new Call of Duty game to deliver something different with each release. Call of Duty will still remain an annualized franchise with a new title every year.

The news comes after the release of Black Ops 7, and another major development: It appears that Activision is also preparing to release Call of Duty on the Nintendo Switch, a start to Microsoft's 10-year contractual agreement to bring COD to Nintendo platforms.

Check below for the update directly from the Call of Duty devs: