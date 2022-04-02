All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

First-ever Android phone with a Lightning port assembled by engineer

Engineer Ken Pillonel has successfully combined an Android phone and a Lightning port to charge the phone with a Lightning cable.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Apr 2 2022 12:56 AM CDT   |   Updated Sat, Apr 2 2022 2:26 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

After an iPhone was previously fitted with a USB-C port, it is the second Android and iPhone Frankenstein project.

Engineer Ken Pillonel undertook both that project and this latest project. Pillonel spoke with Engagdet to say that the project was technically challenging, as his goal was to enable data transfer through the Lightning port, not to have only power delivery for charging.

Another hurdle for the project is that Lightning cables sold by Apple check to ensure the device they're connected to is another Apple device before charging. Therefore, Pillonel had to make the cable register that it was connected to an Apple device instead of his Android phone.

Pillonel has uploaded a teaser video with snippets of the working, finished product, and some of the steps taken along the way and will be uploading a longer-form video detailing the process shortly. Other potential projects he has been challenged to attempt include replacing the phone's 3.5mm jack with another USB-C port or getting micro-USB, USB-C, and Lightning ports to fit into a single phone.

First-ever Android phone with a Lightning port assembled by engineer 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Anker 6 ft Premium Double-Braided Nylon Lightning Cable [2-Pack]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 4/2/2022 at 2:26 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:interestingengineering.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.