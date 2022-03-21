All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Unity's next-gen 'Enemies' short teases next-gen digital humans

Unity's latest project from their Demo Team is 'Enemies' and showcases Unity's engine prowess for high-end visuals in 2022.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 21 2022 7:01 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Unity has just revealed its latest visual masterpiece from its Demo and R&D teams, collaborating on Enemies -- showing off a next-gen demo that would stress any PC -- and will be fully unveiled during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) between March 23-25. Check it out:

The new Unity "Enemies" showcases all of the power and capabilities of the Unity platform for creating "high-end, visually compelling content". The developer explains: "Our real-time 3D (RT3D) technology is constantly evolving to meet the ever-growing expectations creators have for visual quality and realism".

"All High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) features have been improved and some new systems were introduced, including Adaptive Probe volumes and Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI). Real-time ray traced reflections, ray traced ambient occlusion, and native support for NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) allow the demo to run at 4K with image quality comparable to native resolution".

Unity's next-gen 'Enemies' short teases next-gen digital humans 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX™ 3090 Trinity OC 24GB (ZT-A30900J-10P)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2149.67
$2228.00$2399.00$2707.94
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/21/2022 at 7:01 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.