Unity's next-gen 'Enemies' short teases next-gen digital humans

Unity's latest project from their Demo Team is 'Enemies' and showcases Unity's engine prowess for high-end visuals in 2022.

Unity has just revealed its latest visual masterpiece from its Demo and R&D teams, collaborating on Enemies -- showing off a next-gen demo that would stress any PC -- and will be fully unveiled during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) between March 23-25. Check it out:

The new Unity "Enemies" showcases all of the power and capabilities of the Unity platform for creating "high-end, visually compelling content". The developer explains: "Our real-time 3D (RT3D) technology is constantly evolving to meet the ever-growing expectations creators have for visual quality and realism".

"All High Definition Render Pipeline (HDRP) features have been improved and some new systems were introduced, including Adaptive Probe volumes and Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI). Real-time ray traced reflections, ray traced ambient occlusion, and native support for NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) allow the demo to run at 4K with image quality comparable to native resolution".

