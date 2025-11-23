LPDDR6 RAM rumored to be exclusive to Qualcomm and MediaTek's latest chips over price hikes

TL;DR: LPDDR6 memory prices are expected to surge significantly in 2025, limiting next-gen LPDDR6 support to flagship chipsets like Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and MediaTek's Dimensity 9600. Chinese manufacturers plan mass production next year, but high costs may keep flagship smartphone prices elevated until 2027.

LPDDR6 prices are set to be much higher than anticipated, with rumors swirling that Qualcomm and MediaTek will be the only ones with flagship chipsets in the future that feature the next-gen LPDDR6 memory standard.

In a new post by leaker Digital Chat Station on the Weibo forums, we'll only see "Pro-level" chipsets with next-gen LPDDR6 RAM in 2026, and that Chinese memory manufacturers are preparing for mass production of LPDDR6 memory next year, which should give Qualcomm and MediaTek some leverage when it comes to pricing for their next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Dimensity 9600 processors, respectively.

Digital Chat Station wrote: "industry forecasts suggest that memory price increases may ease in 2027, with the latest LPDDR6 standard expected to see significant price hikes next year, likely only appearing in Pro-level flagship processors like the Dimensity 9600 and Snapdragon 8E6".

The post continues: "furthermore, domestic Chinese chip manufacturers are also expected to ship LPDDR6 next year; it shouldn't be difficult to guess which supplier they will be using".

Qualcomm is reportedly making two different variants of its next-gen chipsets next year, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, and the Snapdragon Elite Gen 6 Pro. The biggest differences between the two processors will come down to faster memory support, and a faster GPU.

Digital Chat Station says that memory prices "may ease" in 2027, but for next year, the leaker says that with the latest LPDDR6 memory standard "expected to see significant price hikes" next year, don't expect new flagship smartphones to be cheap by any means.