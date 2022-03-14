All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA giving away 8 x GeForce RTX 3090 signed by CEO Jensen Huang

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is signined 8 x GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, and will be giving them away during GTC 2022 on March 21.

Published Mon, Mar 14 2022 6:53 PM CDT
NVIDIA has a secret stock of flagship GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards, with the company giving away 8 of them at GTC 2022 (its upcoming GPU Technology Conference) and they'll be signed by CEO Jensen Huang.

Jensen Huang will be signing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards, a pity because the new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti would have launched by then -- RTX 3090 Ti launches on March 29, custom AIB versions as well -- but a signed RTX 3090 is still freaking awesome.

GTC 2022 is all virtual this year, which is unfortunate because it was one of my favorite trade shows to attend pre-pandemic. NVIDIA hasn't been clear on how it will be giving away the GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards signed by CEO Jensen Huang, but the only requirement for the giveaway is to be a participant of the hybrid (virtual/in-person workshops) GTC conference.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

