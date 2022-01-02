All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 4090Windows 11Halo InfiniteBattlefield 2042Elon MuskGTA 6RTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA GTC 2022 announced: next-gen MCM-based Hopper GPU reveal likely

NVIDIA announces GTC 2022 as in-person event, Jensen Huang should reveal their next-gen Hopper GPU -- their first MCM-based design.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jan 2 2022 1:21 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has just announced its GPU Technology Conference 2022 with the event returning to an in-person affair, where NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang should unveil the company's next-gen GPU architecture.

NVIDIA GTC 2022 announced: next-gen MCM-based Hopper GPU reveal likely 05 | TweakTown.com

We should expect NVIDIA to announce its next-gen Hopper GPU architecture, the company's first foray into MCM (multi-chip module) GPU designs. Hopper will be built for server HPC and AI markets and not for your gaming PC, which should be the Ada Lovelace GPU architecture and arrive with the GeForce RTX 40 series later this year.

NVIDIA explains: "NVIDIA GTC will be a hybrid event taking place March 21 - 24, 2022. The conference will kick off with Deep Learning Institute (DLI) workshops starting on Sunday, March 20 and a keynote by NVIDIA CEO and Founder Jensen Huang on Monday, March 21 at 9:00 a.m. The rest of the conference will feature a variety of talks, DLI training, panels, and Connect with the Experts sessions. The conference will take place in-person in San Jose, California, as well as online".

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$3219.98
$3208.00$3063.97$3445.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/2/2022 at 12:30 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.