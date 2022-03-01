All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA's next-gen GPU after Hopper: Blackwell GPU aka Ampere Next Next

NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU architecutre will reportedly be succeeded by Blackwell, named mathematician after David Blackwell.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Mar 1 2022 12:04 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA should hopefully be unveiling its next-gen Hopper GPU architecture at its upcoming GTC (GPU Technology Conference) in March 2022 -- but now we're hearing about its successor -- the next-next-gen Blackwell GPU architecture.

NVIDIA's next-gen GPU after Hopper: Blackwell GPU aka Ampere Next Next 519 | TweakTown.com

Where is this news coming from? Well, that would be from NVIDIA being recently hacked, where one of the files refers to "ARCH_BLACKWELL" which would see NVIDIA's next-gen GPU architecture named after David Harold Blackwell, an American statistician and mathematician specializing in statistics, game theory and information theory.

The first mentions of Blackwell turned up in July 2021, with leaker "Kopite7kimi" tweeting out the Blackwell GPU architecture tease. NVIDIA has only mentioned "Ampere Next" and "Ampere Next Next" but we should see those GPUs as Hopper and Ada Lovelace, but now we have Blackwell thrown into the next-gen GPU mix.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

Buy at Amazon

MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 3080 10GB GDRR6X (GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X Plus 10G OC LHR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1499.99
$1499.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/1/2022 at 12:04 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.