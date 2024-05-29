Sabrent Docking Station Compatible with Steam Deck is now on sale, just $69.99

Sabrent's new USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (DS-SDNV) is available for $69.99, a $10 savings from its original price of $79.99.

The new Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (DS-SDNV) is perfect for the Steam Deck, with the useful and stylish docking station providing connectivity to your Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, or other compliant USB-C devices.

It allows connectivity of up to 1000Mbps through your network, faster storage through an internal M.2 SSD slot with 5Gbps transfer speeds, multiple USB ports, and display output to 4K 60Hz in extended, or mirror mode. The Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (the DS-SDNV) works with Windows, Linux, and macOS, but also other USB-C devices with DisplayPort Alternative (DP Alt) mode supporting output through HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 1.4).

There's an RJ45 ethernet connection which allows you to use wired ethernet over a sometimes problematic Wi-Fi connection. You can connect keyboards, mice, printers, USB headsets, controllers, and other USB devices into the docking station with a single USB 2.0 (480Mbps) port, while more powerful devices will connect through 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1x1 (5Gbps) ports.