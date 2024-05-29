Sabrent Docking Station Compatible with Steam Deck is now on sale, just $69.99

Sabrent's new USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (the DS-SDNV) is currently on sale, with the company dropping $10 off its price, with a limited time deal of just $69.99.
The new Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (DS-SDNV) is perfect for the Steam Deck, with the useful and stylish docking station providing connectivity to your Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, or other compliant USB-C devices.
It allows connectivity of up to 1000Mbps through your network, faster storage through an internal M.2 SSD slot with 5Gbps transfer speeds, multiple USB ports, and display output to 4K 60Hz in extended, or mirror mode. The Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (the DS-SDNV) works with Windows, Linux, and macOS, but also other USB-C devices with DisplayPort Alternative (DP Alt) mode supporting output through HDMI 2.0 (HDCP 1.4).
There's an RJ45 ethernet connection which allows you to use wired ethernet over a sometimes problematic Wi-Fi connection. You can connect keyboards, mice, printers, USB headsets, controllers, and other USB devices into the docking station with a single USB 2.0 (480Mbps) port, while more powerful devices will connect through 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1x1 (5Gbps) ports.
- Dock and Play: Your new everything dock is here. The Sabrent USB Type-C 6-Port Docking Station with M.2 Port (DS-SDNV) upgrades your Steam Deck or ROG Ally docking experience with more options, including gigabit Ethernet and additional M.2 solid state storage.
- More Is Better: This Docking Station includes an RJ45 Ethernet port for network and Internet connectivity at up to 1000Mbps (GbE). An internal M.2 slot lets you add an NVMe or SATA SSD for more file and game storage. Together, get around wireless and storage limitations.
- Display Away: Exceed the capabilities of your native screen for a bigger, better experience with more screen real estate. An HDMI 2.0 port provides mirror and extend display output capabilities at up to 4K@60Hz with HDCP 1.4 support.
- Home Port: Don't limit yourself. Add accessories such as keyboards, mice, external storage, and more with three USB ports - one USB 2.0 for keyboard/mouse and two USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (5Gbps) for more powerful devices like USB flash drives.
- It's Sabrent: This dock is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux devices as well as many other USB-C devices that have DisplayPort Alternate (DP Alt) Mode support.