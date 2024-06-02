Sabrent has some wicked deals on its storage products on Amazon UK

Sabrent has some high-quality and affordable storage products on Amazon UK right now, including USB-C universal docks, and the Steam Desk Docking Station.

Sabrent has some rather wicked deals on its Amazon UK store, with up to 35% savings on their USB-C Universal Laptop Docking Station.

The Sabrent USB-C Universal Laptop Docking Station (DS-UICA) is the ultimate docking station for your laptop, portable computer, smart portables, and other USB-C devices. There's a bunch of USB ports for you to plug everything under the sun into, with 2 x 10Gbps USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 USB-C ports, dual 5Gbps (USB 3.1 Gen 1x1) ports, and USB_A ports for those new, power-hungry devices.

Next up is Sabrent's Steam Deck Docking Station, which is 18% off it provides gamers with a 6-in-1 Steam Deck Dock with HDMI (4K @ 60Hz), USB-C 95W PD 3.0 fast-charging, triple USB 3.0 hub, and 1 x USB-C port that's designed for Valve's Steam Deck gaming portable.

Sabrent's other specials on Amazon UK include the Sabrent SATA cable 6Bbps back (SATA 3 cable pack) as well as the Sabrent 2.5-inch to 3.5-inch internal HDD adapter, with a converter mounting frame. There's also the Sabrent SSD HDD enclosure, perfect for your 2.5-inch SATA drive with a USB cable included, and a tool-free design.

If you've got a bunch of storage drives you need to access, there's the Hard Drive Docking Station 5-Bay USB-C Enclosure for both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch HDDs and SSDs with a built-in cooling fan (with noise reduction) and a tool-free design, too.

The last of the Sabrent deals on Amazon UK include tthe USB-C Hard Drive Docking Station ready for 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch SATA SSDs and HDDs, with 10Gbps speeds and support for massive 20TB drives. The Sabrent Hard Drive Docking Station supports 4-bay SSD HDDs in both 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch variaties, with offline cloning and LED indicators, also with a tool-free design.

Lastly, there's the Sabrent 2.5-inch SSD enclosure, with a USB cable included, and a tool-free design. You can grab all of these deals on Amazon UK right now, for a limited time only.