Sabrent about to kick off its Amazon Prime Day 2024 sales, grab yourself some storage bargains

Sabrent has just teased that it's about to kick off its Amazon Prime Day 2024 sales with some storage bargains for your new PC, laptop, or portable gaming handheld.

Let's begin with the Sabrent 4-Bay Docking Station that handles SSDs and HDDs in 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch sizes, with a power supply and fan, and with 4 bays, you can handle 4 big drives with separate on/off switches. The Sabrent DS-U3B4 is normally $99.99, down to $84.99 during Amazon Prime Day.

Next up is the Sabrent 4-Drive NVMe M.2 SSD to PCIe 3.0 x4 adapter (EC-P3X4), which is normally $179.99, down to $149.99 for Amazon Prime Day. The Sabrent 4-Drive NVMe M.2 SSD to PCIe 3.0 x4 adapter will allow you to add 4 x NVMe M.2 SSDs to a single slot inside of your PC, so if you need to fill some unused PCIe x4 slot inside of your system, this is the bad boy for you.

Sabrent also has its USB Type-C Lay Flat Docking Station for M.2 PCIe NVMe + SATA 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch with offline cloning functionality, discounted from $69.97 down to just $49.49 during the Amazon Prime Day 2024 sales. The DS-UFNC from Sabrent offers you an external storage solution that you can lay flat, with support for M.2 PCIe NVMe SSDs and 2.5/3.5-inch SATA SSDs and HDDs simultaneously, with a tool-free installation. Enjoy speeds of up to 10Gbps, too.

Sabrent kicks off its Amazon Prime Day 2024 sales on July 16, continuing into July 17, so it's the perfect time to check out their lineup of products. It's not just the ones you see here, but they have a rather big list of storage products that are on sale for Amazon Prime Day, so be sure to check them all out here.