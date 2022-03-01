Truck with SpaceX Starlink terminals Elon Musk gave to Ukraine arrives

Elon Musk has delivered on his personal promise, with a truck filled with SpaceX Starlink user terminals to Ukraine.

Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov asked Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to help the country out by sending over Starlink satellite internet access, which had been activated in the days prior, but now the user terminals have turned up.

Fedorov tweeted "Starlink - here" and thanked Elon, to which the SpaceX founder simply tweeted "You are most welcome". Now that is some impressive turnaround time for SpaceX, to have Starlink satellites above Ukraine and then user terminals out in something like a 72-hour period is mighty impressive. So too is all of this happening with rockets, explosions, and everything in between that a special convoy from SpaceX with next-gen satellite technology was able to make it through unscathed.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES