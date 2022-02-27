Ukraine says 'thanx, appreciate it' to Elon Musk for SpaceX Starlink

The official Twitter account of Ukraine tweets to Elon Musk after he sends SpaceX Starlink satellites, says 'thanx, appreciate it'

The official Twitter account for Ukraine, has tweeted out in appreciation of SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk, and his next-gen SpaceX Starlink satellite internet connectivity.

In the last 24 hours, Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov took to Twitter to ask Musk to supply Ukraine with his Starlink internet service through SpaceX. Within a few hours Musk was on it, tweeting back to Fedorov and having SpaceX blast off some Starlink satellites above the country.

Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said: "while you try to colonize Mars - Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space - Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand".

But then the official Twitter account for Ukraine tweeted in reply to Musk when he said "Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route" with a simple, and rather 2022 "thanx, appreciate it".