Elon Musk: 'Starlink service now active in Ukraine', more on the way

Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister asks Elon Musk for SpaceX Starlink internet service, Musk replies and says more terminals en route.

Published Sun, Feb 27 2022 3:16 AM CST
I think most of the world knows about the conflict in Ukraine right now, but the assistance of SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk has been called upon by Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Fedorov took to Twitter, and tweeted to Musk for help, saying: "while you try to colonize Mars - Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space - Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand".

Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected internet connectivity, but with SpaceX satellites above the people of Ukraine, those with SpaceX Starlink satellite internet will have connectivity. This is one of the beauties of Starlink internet, as you just need a power point and you're good to go -- especially if you've got Musk personally helping you out as the Vice PM of Ukraine -- nothing can take that down.

NEWS SOURCE:dailymail.co.uk

