NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU taping out soon: multi-chip module (MCM)

NVIDIA's first multi-chip module (MCM) design will be the next-gen Hopper GPU, will compete against Intel Xe and AMD CDNA2 GPUs.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Jul 21 2021 8:25 PM CDT
First off, NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU isn't a gaming architecture -- so we're not going to see the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti or something based on the Hopper GPU... but we have the most exciting GPU architecture from NVIDIA to date that is reportedly going to tape out soon.

NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU taping out soon: multi-chip module (MCM) 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new rumors are coming from a mysterious tease on Twitter by "Greymon55" a new name on the leaking scene, which said on Twitter simply "NHWTOS" which within hours the code was broken: NHWTOS was reportedly a cryptic tease of "NVIDIA's Hopper Will Tape Out Soon".

Greymon55 tweeted not long after that, saying "All right, you win".

As for the Hopper GPU architecture, NVIDIA will be shifting towards an MCM (multi-chip module) design for Hopper... but then we've also got Ampere Next, and Ampere Next Next which were both confirmed by NVIDIA earlier this year.

The Ampere Next GPU is expected in 2022 while Ampere Next Next will drop in 2024 -- the new MCM-based Hopper GPU will be the most interesting as it will shift from the typical monolithic GPU design to a multi-chip module design.

NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU taping out soon: multi-chip module (MCM) 04 | TweakTown.com

This is a similar technology to the chiplet tech that AMD uses on its Zen and RDNA architectures, with NVIDIA tapping TSMC's brand new 5nm node to use its brand new GPU design structure on. We should expect two GPU dies with a total of 288 Streaming Multiprocessors... this is 2.6x the amount that the NVIDIA A100 GPU uses.

On top of that, the new Hopper GPU will be on a more power-efficient node (TSMC 5nm) and should have a performance increase of up to 3x over Ampere. That's quite the big tease, so let's hope we hear some more information on Hopper real, real soon.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

