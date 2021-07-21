NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU taping out soon: multi-chip module (MCM)

NVIDIA's first multi-chip module (MCM) design will be the next-gen Hopper GPU, will compete against Intel Xe and AMD CDNA2 GPUs.

First off, NVIDIA's next-gen Hopper GPU isn't a gaming architecture -- so we're not going to see the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti or something based on the Hopper GPU... but we have the most exciting GPU architecture from NVIDIA to date that is reportedly going to tape out soon.

The new rumors are coming from a mysterious tease on Twitter by "Greymon55" a new name on the leaking scene, which said on Twitter simply "NHWTOS" which within hours the code was broken: NHWTOS was reportedly a cryptic tease of "NVIDIA's Hopper Will Tape Out Soon".

Greymon55 tweeted not long after that, saying "All right, you win".

As for the Hopper GPU architecture, NVIDIA will be shifting towards an MCM (multi-chip module) design for Hopper... but then we've also got Ampere Next, and Ampere Next Next which were both confirmed by NVIDIA earlier this year.

The Ampere Next GPU is expected in 2022 while Ampere Next Next will drop in 2024 -- the new MCM-based Hopper GPU will be the most interesting as it will shift from the typical monolithic GPU design to a multi-chip module design.

This is a similar technology to the chiplet tech that AMD uses on its Zen and RDNA architectures, with NVIDIA tapping TSMC's brand new 5nm node to use its brand new GPU design structure on. We should expect two GPU dies with a total of 288 Streaming Multiprocessors... this is 2.6x the amount that the NVIDIA A100 GPU uses.

On top of that, the new Hopper GPU will be on a more power-efficient node (TSMC 5nm) and should have a performance increase of up to 3x over Ampere. That's quite the big tease, so let's hope we hear some more information on Hopper real, real soon.