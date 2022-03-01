All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk may save the ISS from Russia crashing it into the US

The head of Russia's space agency recently threatened to crash the ISS into the US, but Elon Musk's SpaceX may save the station.

Published Tue, Mar 1 2022 12:05 AM CST
The United States recently implemented new sanctions on Russia after the nation began its invasion into Ukraine.

These sanctions were designed to "degrade their aerospace industry, including their space program," according to US President Joe Biden, and were interpreted by the head of Russia's space program Dmitry Rogozin as an effort to "destroy cooperation on the ISS", and even resulted in Rogozin subtly threatening to crash the ISS into the US.

"If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from uncontrolled deorbiting and falling into the United States or Europe? There is also the option of dropping a 500-ton structure to India and China. Do you want to threaten them with such a prospect? The ISS does not fly over Russia, so all the risks are yours. Are you ready for them?", wrote Rogozin.

From what Rogozin has suggested, without Russia's Soyuz craft being used to maintain altitude, the ISS would begin to plummet towards Earth. While that may be true, Russa's Soyuz craft isn't the only craft that can be used to maintain altitude, and it's also not the only craft that is docked at the station.

In response to Rogozin's tweets, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk responded by simply posting an image of the SpaceX logo, which is a clear nod towards SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft that is currently docked at the station and ready to shoulder the responsibility.

NEWS SOURCE:space.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

