All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti: huge 650W power, RTX 4080 rumored for 450W

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4080 Ti could use up to 650W of power, RTX 4080 with 450W of power, and RTX 4090 with insane 850W+

@anthony256
Published Thu, Feb 24 2022 6:33 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you thought the 300W+ that your GPU uses now, or even the 450W+ of past dual-GPUs and even NVIDIA's maybe-it-might-release-one-day GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and its 450W power... but man, Ada Lovelace is power-hungry in the latest rumors.

NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU will debut later this year with the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, with new rumors from industry leaker "Greymon55" that there are 3 x TDP numbers of AD102: 450W, 650W, and a monster 850W.

We should expect the 450W TDP with the GeForce RTX 4080, the 650W TDP for the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti, and the bonkers 850W TDP for the GeForce RTX 4090. THis is all rumor mill right now, so I've included some salt in the Amazon affiliate link just in case. You can never be sure that you don't have enough salt, especially with these rumors. But then again, Ampere is a power-hungry GPU monster... and it seems NVIDIA is really having to dial things to 11 for Ada Lovelace and the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

But right now it's Leaker vs Leaker with "kopite7kimi" tweeting that this is "just a rumor" and that he's also "heard 450/600/800W for 80/80Ti/90 before", and then adding "but everything is not confirmed".

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti: huge 650W power, RTX 4080 rumored for 450W 521 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC LHR (ZT-A30820J-10PLHR)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1749.00
$1578.28$1589.99-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/24/2022 at 6:33 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.