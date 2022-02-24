NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Ti: huge 650W power, RTX 4080 rumored for 450W

NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 4080 Ti could use up to 650W of power, RTX 4080 with 450W of power, and RTX 4090 with insane 850W+

If you thought the 300W+ that your GPU uses now, or even the 450W+ of past dual-GPUs and even NVIDIA's maybe-it-might-release-one-day GeForce RTX 3090 Ti and its 450W power... but man, Ada Lovelace is power-hungry in the latest rumors.

NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU will debut later this year with the GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards, with new rumors from industry leaker "Greymon55" that there are 3 x TDP numbers of AD102: 450W, 650W, and a monster 850W.

We should expect the 450W TDP with the GeForce RTX 4080, the 650W TDP for the GeForce RTX 4080 Ti, and the bonkers 850W TDP for the GeForce RTX 4090. THis is all rumor mill right now, so I've included some salt in the Amazon affiliate link just in case. You can never be sure that you don't have enough salt, especially with these rumors. But then again, Ampere is a power-hungry GPU monster... and it seems NVIDIA is really having to dial things to 11 for Ada Lovelace and the GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs.

But right now it's Leaker vs Leaker with "kopite7kimi" tweeting that this is "just a rumor" and that he's also "heard 450/600/800W for 80/80Ti/90 before", and then adding "but everything is not confirmed".