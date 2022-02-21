Microsoft: you need an SSD + 8GB RAM for Android apps on Windows 11

Microsoft now lets you run Android apps on Windows 11: where you can now install the Amazon Appstore with over 1000 Android apps.

Did you know you can now run Android apps on Windows 11? Well, if you didn't know -- now you do -- and if you did, do you know what hardware you need to run Android apps on Windows 11? It's not much.

Microsoft recommends that you have an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPU -- or if you're a laptop user, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c or above. There's also a requirement for an SSD, and 8GB of RAM -- although 16GB of RAM is recommended -- and would make your system much smoother overall, let alone run Android apps in Windows 11 smoother.

You'll need to install the Amazon Appstore from the Microsoft Store, onto Windows 11 before you can run Google's mobile operating system -- Android -- and its apps. What a mess... using Amazon through Microsoft to access a Google product, to run on a Microsoft operating system. Okie dokie.

Android Apps on Windows 11 PC Hardware Requirements: