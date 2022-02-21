All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Microsoft: you need an SSD + 8GB RAM for Android apps on Windows 11

Microsoft now lets you run Android apps on Windows 11: where you can now install the Amazon Appstore with over 1000 Android apps.

Published Mon, Feb 21 2022 11:22 PM CST
Did you know you can now run Android apps on Windows 11? Well, if you didn't know -- now you do -- and if you did, do you know what hardware you need to run Android apps on Windows 11? It's not much.

Microsoft recommends that you have an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3000 series CPU -- or if you're a laptop user, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c or above. There's also a requirement for an SSD, and 8GB of RAM -- although 16GB of RAM is recommended -- and would make your system much smoother overall, let alone run Android apps in Windows 11 smoother.

You'll need to install the Amazon Appstore from the Microsoft Store, onto Windows 11 before you can run Google's mobile operating system -- Android -- and its apps. What a mess... using Amazon through Microsoft to access a Google product, to run on a Microsoft operating system. Okie dokie.

Android Apps on Windows 11 PC Hardware Requirements:

  • RAM: 8 GB (minimum) | 16 GB (recommended)
  • Storage type: Solid State Drive (SSD)
  • Processor: Intel Core i3 8th Gen (minimum) or above, AMD Ryzen 3000 (minimum) or above, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c (minimum) or above
  • Processor architecture: x64 or ARM64
  • Virtual Machine Platform needs to be enabled
NEWS SOURCE:support.microsoft.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

