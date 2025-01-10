All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Software & Apps

Microsoft is forcing the new Outlook app on Windows 10 users, ready or not

The good news is that the February update which brings the new Outlook doesn't strip out the old version of the app, so you can still use that.

Tech Reporter
Published
1 minute & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: Microsoft is automatically installing the new Outlook app on Windows 10 with the next cumulative update in February (or its preview, which will arrive late in January). People can still use the old Outlook version, though, and both can be run simultaneously. The new app can be uninstalled, thankfully, but its installation cannot be prevented.

If you're on Windows 10, and don't care for Microsoft's new Outlook app - well, you are out of luck sadly, as the software giant is now forcing this software onto its older OS.

Of course, some people might want the new Outlook and be perfectly happy with it - but those who don't probably won't appreciate the app being foisted on their system (Image Credit: Microsoft)

As Bleeping Computer spotted, just as happened with Windows 11, those on Windows 10 will automatically get the New Outlook app.

This will happen with the next cumulative update for Windows 10 - either preview, or the full release of said update.

That means the optional update for January 2025 (arriving January 28) will push the new Outlook app to Windows 10, or if you don't install that preview, you'll get the forced upgrade in the full release of that patch on February 11, 2025.

The software giant announced the move in a post on the Microsoft 365 Admin Center, with the app coming to organizations and Windows 10 users, whether they like it, or not.

The good news is that it doesn't strip out the old Outlook, and you can continue to use that, and choose from either the new or old version.

Microsoft explains:

"New Outlook exists as an installed app on the device. For instance, it can be found in the Apps section of the Start Menu. It does not replace existing (classic) Outlook or change any configurations / user defaults. Both (classic) Outlook and New Outlook for Windows can run side by side."

Moreover, you can uninstall the new Outlook app if you wish. What you can't do is stop the revamped client arriving on your PC.

NEWS SOURCES:bleepingcomputer.com, microsoft.com, pixabay.com

