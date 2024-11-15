Microsoft now offers Windows 11 ISO download for Arm-based PCs

Microsoft is finally offering a Windows 11 Arm64 ISO file to download, and it includes the latest Version 24H2 update for Arm-based PCs.

TL;DR: Microsoft has released a Windows 11 ISO for Arm-based PCs, including those with Snapdragon X chips, allowing for fresh installations and virtual machine setups. This is crucial for Arm devices, especially when replacing an SSD. Microsoft has released a Windows 11 ISO for Arm-based PCs, including those with Snapdragon X chips, allowing for fresh installations and virtual machine setups. This is crucial for Arm devices, especially when replacing an SSD.

Microsoft is finally offering a generic Windows 11 ISO for Arm-based PCs, which includes Copilot+ PCs with Snapdragon X chips. The downloadable ISO will allow people with Arm-based Windows devices to 'do a fresh install' or set up a Windows 11 Arm PC from scratch.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

As with the x86 version, you can download the file to create a bootable USB flash drive with Windows 11's Arm64 version. Creating a boot disc is the same process as with other Windows ISOs; all you need to do is 'Mount' the file and run Windows setup. Access to an ISO like this is essential for the future of Windows on Arm devices, as replacing an SSD can require a fresh installation - necessitating an ISO.

The ISO allows users to set up virtual machines on Arm-based PCs and Macs, including the operating system's latest Windows 11 Version 24H2 update.

Although the arrival of Copilot+ PCs, which included Microsoft's new Surface line-up, saw Windows on Arm take center stage this year, it's still a relatively niche subset of Windows devices.

Windows 11 is only compatible with select Arm-based Qualcomm CPUs, and users must ensure they have all the relevant drivers before installing. Microsoft notes that devices with a Snapdragon X Series processor can boot and install Windows 11 from the ISO without additional drivers.

Per Microsoft, Windows 11 on Arm requires at least a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor, an Arm-based SoC explicitly designed for Windows 10 laptops back in 2018. Check out the complete list of compatible CPUs here.