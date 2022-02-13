Some of Take-Two's 62 game pipeline could be delayed or cancelled

Take-Two Interactive's 62-game pipeline could include delays or outright cancellations and new updates will be given in Q4 call.

Take-Two Interactive plans to release up to 62 games by March 2024, but some of these games could be delayed or even cancelled.

GTA publisher Take-Two has an absolutely massive release slate on the horizon. The company wants to release 62 games from now until FY2024, which ends on March 31, 2022. The slate, alongside the accretive Zynga purchase, is expected to supercharge annual earnings to the effect of $9 billion in combined revenues (14% CAGR). This fueled our prediction that GTA 6 could release by March 2024, and analysts seem to agree with our assessment.

Even still, Take-Two's slate isn't set in stone. In fact one of the games included in the release has already been cancelled--Volt, a game from Mafia dev Hangar 13, was cancelled with a $53 million write-off.

Now Take-Two says its pipeline roadmap will be updated during its Q4 earnings report in the coming months.

"FY22-24 release estimates provided as of May 18, 2021 - Updated FY23/24 pipeline details to be given with Q4 FY2022 results. These titles are a snapshot of our current development pipeline. It is likely that some of these titles will not be developed through completion, or some may be delayed, and we may also add new titles to our slate," reads a slide in TTWO's Q3'22 presentation.

There could be more games added, some games taken out, others cancelled or others moved outside of the scheduled release window, so keep that in mind.