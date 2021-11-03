Mafia dev's new game Volt cancelled, was in the works since 2017

Mafia developer Hangar 13 was making a new game called Volt, but the project has been cancelled by publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Take-Two Interactive expects to release 62 games in the next 3 years. Hangar 13's new game, Volt, won't be one of them.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Hangar 13's new game Volt has been cancelled after four years of troubled development, sources tell Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. The game started development in 2017 and would've been an online-driven superhero game with sci-fi elements, but was canned due to numerous reboot failures, issues with game engine tech, and communication problems due to COVID-19 disruptions. Volt was part of 2K Games' pre-E3 2021 leak.

Interestingly enough it appears Volt's cancellation isn't being reflected in Take-Two's latest roadmap. Take-Two just announced Q2'22 earnings and provided investors with a pipeline of upcoming games. The table is exactly the same as Q1 and lists 62 games are still in development. This means either Take-Two never included Volt in those numbers, or the publisher hasn't yet updated its figures.

Take-Two President Karl Slatoff however warned investors that not every game included in the 62-title pipeline would actually release.

"And just to stress again, those numbers assume that all those things come out, which we know is not going to be the case, but it also assumes that nothing gets added to the release slate, which also is not going to be the case."

Pipeline as of Q1 (left) vs Q2 (right)