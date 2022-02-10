All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2 may be revealed tomorrow

Activision may reveal Call of Duty Modern Warfare II tomorrow alongside a brand new free-to-play Warzone sequel iteration.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Feb 10 2022 4:07 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II could be revealed tomorrow alongside the rumored Warzone 2, rumors indicate.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, Warzone 2 may be revealed tomorrow 98 | TweakTown.com

It looks like Activision is gearing up for a big Call of Duty reveal tomorrow. Multiple sources including Tom Henderson have said an embargo on Warzone 2 lifts tomorrow.

The new mode is believed to be a reset for the original Warzone, which has grown to exponential proportions and connects three mainline Call of Duty games including Modern Warfare, Black Ops Cold War, and Vanguard. Warzone 2 will start fresh alongside Modern Warfare II with new content, characters, and a MWII-themed map.

Warzone 2 will be supported simultaneously alongside, and run in parallel to, the original Warzone. The F2P mode has helped supercharge Call of Duty revenues to a record $3 billion in 2020. The sequel will also be free-to-play and it may be exclusive to next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware, complete with new microtransactions, modes, and more.

Warzone 2 is expected to be a branching point that's not unlike how Bungie fractured Destiny 2 from the original Destiny game. The move comes at a timely moment in Call of Duty history now that Warzone has ballooned in size, scope, and operations--adding more to the growing tower of content and online management may eventually see the mighty billion-dollar fortification crumble under its own weight.

It's likely Modern Warfare II will also be revealed tomorrow, which is also coming to PlayStation consoles in 2022.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$35.00
$59.99$41.99$56.75
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/10/2022 at 3:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.