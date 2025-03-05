Call of Duty 2026 details leak: developed for next Xbox, Modern Warfare 4, no Warzone 3

A reputable Call of Duty leaker has provided some details on the 2026 release of the franchise, and it's reportedly being developed for the next Xbox.

A well-known Call of Duty leaker has released some details on the upcoming Call of Duty title scheduled to release sometime in 2026, and according to the leaker, some big changes are on the way.

Call of Duty leaker The Ghost of Hope took to X to share some "exclusive" details about Call of Duty 2026, with the post stating the new game is "Modern Warfare IV" and is currently in development for the next generation Xbox console, which, if true, pigeon holes the release date for the next Xbox to at least be in 2026.

As for more Call of Duty details, Ghost writes that if Call of Duty: Warzone doesn't cause players to return through the Verdansk update, there won't be a Warzone 3. Additionally, the engine for Call of Duty 2026 is reportedly being overhauled to address problems identified in Modern Warfare II, such as "visual clutter."

The leaker also states that there will be "no old gen support," and the user interface (UI) will be overhauled to resemble the traditional UIs seen in older Call of Duty titles. It should be noted that Activision hasn't said anything about Call of Duty 2026, or even Call of Duty 2025, so take this information with a healthy amount of skepticism. As for the next Call of Duty game, Insider Gaming reports it will be a Black Ops 2 sequel developed by Treyarch Games.