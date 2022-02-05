World's first life-size fully functioning electric Batmobile built

The Electric Batmobile is the world's first electric Batmobile replica, on display at the Van Daryl gallery and up for purchase.

The design of the Electric Batmobile is based on the Tumbler design from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy.

Nguyen Dac Chung is a 23-year-old graduate from the Hanoi University of Architecture, who along with a team of designers, architects, mechanics, and engineers, brought to life the iconic vehicle. The frame is built from tubular steel, with ABS, carbon fiber, and steel being used for the armor panels and the rest of the construction, for a total weight of 600 kilograms (1323 pounds).

The Batmobile features an automatic transmission, hydraulic doors operable via remote control, and four cameras that provide an almost 360-degree view to the driver and passenger via four monitors. It has a lithium-ion battery to power its electric motor, which allows it to reach a top speed of 65 miles per hour (105 kilometers per hour).

You can inquire on the Van Daryl website to see the Batmobile at the Van Daryl gallery, as well as inquire about purchasing it.