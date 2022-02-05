All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

World's first life-size fully functioning electric Batmobile built

The Electric Batmobile is the world's first electric Batmobile replica, on display at the Van Daryl gallery and up for purchase.

@AdamHuntTT
Published Sat, Feb 5 2022 5:01 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

The design of the Electric Batmobile is based on the Tumbler design from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy.

Nguyen Dac Chung is a 23-year-old graduate from the Hanoi University of Architecture, who along with a team of designers, architects, mechanics, and engineers, brought to life the iconic vehicle. The frame is built from tubular steel, with ABS, carbon fiber, and steel being used for the armor panels and the rest of the construction, for a total weight of 600 kilograms (1323 pounds).

The Batmobile features an automatic transmission, hydraulic doors operable via remote control, and four cameras that provide an almost 360-degree view to the driver and passenger via four monitors. It has a lithium-ion battery to power its electric motor, which allows it to reach a top speed of 65 miles per hour (105 kilometers per hour).

You can inquire on the Van Daryl website to see the Batmobile at the Van Daryl gallery, as well as inquire about purchasing it.

World's first life-size fully functioning electric Batmobile built 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

LEGO DC Batman Batmobile Tumbler 76240 Building Kit Model 2,049 Pieces

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$229.99
$229.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/5/2022 at 12:56 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:interestingengineering.com, vandaryl.com

Adam grew up watching his dad play Turok 2 and Age of Empires on a PC in his computer room, and learned a love for video games through him. Adam was always working with computers, which helped build his natural affinity for working with them, leading to him building his own at 14, after taking apart and tinkering with other old computers and tech lying around. Adam has always been very interested in STEM subjects, and is always trying to learn more about the world and the way it works.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.