Sony's new $150 INZONE Mouse-A pro gaming mouse offers 8K polling rate at 48.4 grams

Sony's new premium enthusiast peripheral line expands with the company's first-ever gaming mouse.
The INZONE Mouse-A is a new high-precision mouse aimed at pro gamers, offering polling rates of up to 8,000 Hz in a lightweight and sturdy 48.4 gram package for $150. The Mouse-A joins Sony's growing INZONE accessories, and underlines the company's position as both a maker of consumer electronics and a video game software developer/platform holder.
The Mouse-A was built with direct feedback from esports org Fnatic, with some pro players praising the device's size and overall design quality. It's currently available on the Sony shop for $150.
INZONE Mouse-A | Lightweight 3950IZ Optical Switch Wireless 8K Gaming Mouse
Ultra-light. Ultra-fast. Pro-ready.
At just 48.4g (approx.), INZONE Mouse-A delivers pro-level speed and control without compromise. Built with Fnatic, it features the custom 3950IZ sensor, optical switches, and 8000Hz polling for ultra-low-latency action. Add in long battery life, wireless freedom, and an esports-optimized fit-it's every edge, engineered.
- Developed with Fnatic.
- 48.4g ultra-lightweight gaming mouse designed for FPS gaming.
- Internal polyamide frame, reinforced with glass microspheres for a rigid, lightweight build.
- Powered by the INZONE-exclusive 3950IZ sensor.
- Paired with the dongle, INZONE's 8000Hz polling rate enables faster input and more accurate tracking.
- Tracks with extreme precision at up to 30K DPI, up to 70G acceleration, and up to 750 IPS speed.
- Optical switch enables quicker input and a consistent response.
- Scroll wheel designed with Fnatic pros to deliver tactile feedback on every notch.
- Back button toggles power with a long press (3 seconds) and rotates to switch between up to four profiles.
- The INZONE Hub allows you to adjust DPI, polling rate, button functions, and more.
INZONE Mouse-A Specifications
Battery
Battery Charge Time Approx. 1.5 hours
Battery Life Up to 90 hours at 1000 Hz / Up to 19 hours at 8000 Hz
Quick Charge Approx. 5 min for up to 10 hours of playtime
Tracking sensor 3950IZ (Custom PixArt PAW3950)
MAX SENSITIVITY 30000 DPI
Max Speed 750 IPS
MAX ACCELERATION 70 G
Summary What's In The Box USB-C® cable (USB-A to USB-C®); Wireless dongle; Mouse feet; Documents
RGB LIGHTING No
Software INZONE Hub
Connectivity Wireless - Wireless dongle (2.4 GHz); Wired - USB-A to USB-C® Charging Cable
ON-BOARD MEMORY Yes
MOUSE FEET PTFE ≧97.95%
Responsiveness POLLING RATE 500 / 1000 / 2000 / 4000 / 8000 Hz
Switch SWITCH TYPE Optical switch
Size & Weight Weight Approx. 48.4 g / 1.71 oz (excluding cable and dongle)
Size Width: Approx. 64.2 mm / 2.53 inch; Height: Approx. 40.8 mm / 1.61 inch; Depth: Approx. 119.8 mm / 4.72 inch
FORM FACTOR Right-handed Symmetrical