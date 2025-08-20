Sony's new $150 INZONE Mouse-A pro gaming mouse offers 8K polling rate at 48.4 grams

Sony has just revealed its first-ever gaming mouse, the INZONE Mouse-A, optimized for esports with a custom precision sensor and an up to 8K polling rate.

TL;DR: Sony's INZONE Mouse-A is a premium, ultra-lightweight gaming mouse designed with esports pro Fnatic, featuring a custom 3950IZ sensor, 8000Hz polling rate, and up to 30,000 DPI for precise FPS gaming. It offers wireless freedom, long battery life, and customizable settings via INZONE Hub for competitive gamers.

Sony's new premium enthusiast peripheral line expands with the company's first-ever gaming mouse.

The INZONE Mouse-A is a new high-precision mouse aimed at pro gamers, offering polling rates of up to 8,000 Hz in a lightweight and sturdy 48.4 gram package for $150. The Mouse-A joins Sony's growing INZONE accessories, and underlines the company's position as both a maker of consumer electronics and a video game software developer/platform holder.

The Mouse-A was built with direct feedback from esports org Fnatic, with some pro players praising the device's size and overall design quality. It's currently available on the Sony shop for $150.

Check below for more info about the INZONE Mouse-A gaming mouse:

INZONE Mouse-A | Lightweight 3950IZ Optical Switch Wireless 8K Gaming Mouse Ultra-light. Ultra-fast. Pro-ready. At just 48.4g (approx.), INZONE Mouse-A delivers pro-level speed and control without compromise. Built with Fnatic, it features the custom 3950IZ sensor, optical switches, and 8000Hz polling for ultra-low-latency action. Add in long battery life, wireless freedom, and an esports-optimized fit-it's every edge, engineered.

Developed with Fnatic.

48.4g ultra-lightweight gaming mouse designed for FPS gaming.

Internal polyamide frame, reinforced with glass microspheres for a rigid, lightweight build.

Powered by the INZONE-exclusive 3950IZ sensor.

Paired with the dongle, INZONE's 8000Hz polling rate enables faster input and more accurate tracking.

Tracks with extreme precision at up to 30K DPI, up to 70G acceleration, and up to 750 IPS speed.

Optical switch enables quicker input and a consistent response.

Scroll wheel designed with Fnatic pros to deliver tactile feedback on every notch.

Back button toggles power with a long press (3 seconds) and rotates to switch between up to four profiles.

The INZONE Hub allows you to adjust DPI, polling rate, button functions, and more.

