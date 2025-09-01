Samsung says its world-first 4K display is a game changer

Samsung's new ViewFinity S8 (S80UD model) is the world's first 37-inch 4K display built for productivity, which the company says is a game-changer.

TL;DR: Samsung's ViewFinity S8 is the world's first 37-inch 4K UHD monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio, designed for enhanced productivity and multitasking. It offers improved text readability, a streamlined workspace, USB-C with 90W charging, and versatile KVM, PBP, and PIP features, though its 60 Hz refresh rate limits gaming performance.

4K displays for gaming and productivity have been around for a while now; however, they're commonly found in 27 and 32-inch sizes, with the latter still considered a big-screen 16:9 monitor. Although larger models exist, Samsung's new ViewFinity S8 (S80UD model) display is the world's first 37-inch display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 4K UHD resolution, specifically designed for productivity and work.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

The game-changing aspect of the display is its size. The bigger the display, the more content is visible on screen. "The larger screen brings text readability to a whole new level," Samsung writes. "Even with the same display settings, text appears larger than on a 32-inch display, making details stand out and information easier to grasp at a glance."

Of course, this is self-evident, but the larger 37-inch size also means that multi-tasking is easier, with more physical real estate space for windows that offer enhanced readability. Samsung says that the 4K resolution at 37 inches of the ViewFinity S8 eliminates the need for a dual-screen setup, creating a "cleaner and more streamlined workspace."

3

It's also versatile, featuring a built-in keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) switch, as well as picture-by-picture (PBP) and picture-in-picture (PIP) features. Additionally, it includes a USB-C port with 90W charging capabilities and a built-in LAN port. Samsung has designed the ViewFinity S8 for ease of use, with the company noting that the installation and setup process can be completed in just 10 seconds.

Now, as great as a 37-inch 4K display sounds, it's worth noting that with its VA panel and 60 Hz refresh rate, the ViewFinity S8 isn't quite suited for gaming. The good news is that Samsung recently announced the Odyssey G7 (G75F model) at Gamescom 2025, a 37-inch 4K display designed for gaming, featuring a significantly more PC gaming-friendly 165 Hz refresh rate. We'd love to see Samsung expand its 37-inch lineup to include OLED models, as even though 32-inch is still the standard for big-screen 16:9 monitors, a 37-inch OLED does sound pretty awesome for gaming.