All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Naughty Dog could be working on 3 new PlayStation projects

Naughty Dog might be working on as many as three new projects for Sony, including Last of Us Part II's standalone online game.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Feb 4 2022 9:32 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Naughty Dog could be working as many as three new games for Sony's PlayStation brand, and one of them is definitely a live service game.

Naughty Dog could be working on 3 new PlayStation projects 54 | TweakTown.com

Sony is evolving, and it's now embracing live service games in a way it traditionally hasn't before. The modern PlayStation brand is mostly known for must-have cinematic-style singleplayer games with high production values, but following its $3.6 billion acquisition proposal for Bungie, Sony wants to jump head-first into the live service market. After all, that's where the money is.

That could mean Sony's biggest brands are focusing more on live services. We know that Firesprite is working on a Twisted Metal game for Sony, which could be free-to-play with online elements. There's also Haven Studios who is making an online game, and Deviation Games is also working on a new IP that could have live services.

That brings us to Naughty Dog, one of Sony's most prolific first-party darlings, who is also working on a live game. That might not be all they're working on.

A new Tweet from Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann might indicate that three projects are in development. Two of them are known; the standalone Last of Us II online multiplayer mode and a new Last of Us remake that Naughty Dog is reportedly helping develop.

That leads us to the third game, which could end up being The Last of Us 3. A third game is something Druckmann has commented on.

That being said, Naughty Dog has direct control over what they work on next. Studio president Evan Wells says everyone at the company has a say in what project they tackle. If the popular opinion is Last of Us 3, that might happen. It could also just be a new IP...or something different entirely.

Wells also said Naughty Dog was almost big enough to support two projects in simultaneous production at the same time. That was back in 2021, and it's possible the studio has grown to sustain this kind of workload since then.

Buy at Amazon

The Last of Us Part II - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.99
$39.99$29.62$19.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/4/2022 at 2:31 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.