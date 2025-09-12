Naughty Dog's new game Intergalactic may have the biggest PlayStation game budget of all time

Naughty Dog's new game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet might end up being the most expensive game they've made, beating The Last of Us and Uncharted.

TL;DR: Naughty Dog is developing Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, potentially its most expensive and ambitious game yet, surpassing previous titles like The Last of Us and Uncharted. With high production quality and Troy Baker's involvement, the studio aims to deliver an expansive, cinematic PlayStation first-party experience amid Sony's cautious budget oversight.

As Sony cancels multiple projects, closes studios, lays off workers, and tightens budgets, Naughty Dog is making what could be the studio's most costly game yet.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Naughty Dog's new game Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet might end up costing more to develop than all of the studio's previous games, including The Last of Us and the Uncharted series. It's possible that the game, which emphasizes high production quality and cinematic gameplay, could become the most costly PlayStation first-party game--perhaps even beating Concord's purported $250 million budget.

In a recent interview with Variety, studio co-president Neil Druckmann discussed Intergalactic's development, confirming that production is well under way...and that video game actor Troy Baker is joining the cast.

Read more: Naughty Dog is expecting gamers to hate on their newest game

"I can tell you we're in the thick of it. We're making it, we're playing it. We're firing on all cylinders. I've said this before, but I really mean it, I'm really feeling it right now: It's the most ambitious game we've ever made. "It's the most expansive game that we've ever made, maybe the most expensive by the time we finish it. "Troy [Baker] is in the game, and it's been five years since I've worked with Troy, and I've got to do it again, and it was a lot of fun to be on the stage with him again."

While it's true that Naughty Dog's coffers may be freely flowing after the success of the Last of Us television show and the subsequent spike in game sales, Sony is carefully watching spending in its video games unit with a hawkish eye.

New trailers and promotional content may come soon, but Druckmann very much wants to show off what Intergalactic is all about:

"As far as when we're going to show stuff, I'm so antsy to show it and talk about it because the trailer that we showed doesn't even scratch the surface of what this game actually is."