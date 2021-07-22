Haven Studios' new PlayStation exclusive IP is an online game

New job listings for a Senior Tools Programmer confirm Haven Studios' new PlayStation-exclusive IP will be an online game.

Jade Raymond's new Montreal-based Haven Studios is described as a "well-capitalized startup" that's working on an online game.

A bit ago Sony announced it was partnering with Haven Studios, a new indie team made up of games industry vets like Assassin's Creed producer Jade Raymond. Haven is working on a new PlayStation-exclusive IP, and while official details are light, new job listings confirm the project will be an online game. This may corroborate recent reports the game will be an online games-as-a-service experience.

"Haven who are currently hard at work on their first new online project - an original, exclusive IP for Sony," the listing reads.

"The team is composed of seasoned developers from across the industry including Jade Raymond (Assassins' Creed Fame) who have worked on some of gaming's biggest franchises, including The Sims, Assassin's Creed, Rainbow 6: Siege, Tomb Raider, and Star Wars Battlefront. With decades of experience working across a variety of genres, technologies, and audiences, They are well positioned to deliver spectacular mass-market experiences whose impact will span generations."

Haven Studios has reunited original core Assassin's Creed developers including:

Jade Raymond (producer)

Corey May (scriptwriter/narrative director)

Raphael Lacoste (art direction)

Here's what Jade Raymond said about Haven Studios in the original PlayStation Blog announcement post: