Haven Studios' new PlayStation exclusive IP is an online game

New job listings for a Senior Tools Programmer confirm Haven Studios' new PlayStation-exclusive IP will be an online game.

Published Thu, Jul 22 2021 6:23 PM CDT
Jade Raymond's new Montreal-based Haven Studios is described as a "well-capitalized startup" that's working on an online game.

A bit ago Sony announced it was partnering with Haven Studios, a new indie team made up of games industry vets like Assassin's Creed producer Jade Raymond. Haven is working on a new PlayStation-exclusive IP, and while official details are light, new job listings confirm the project will be an online game. This may corroborate recent reports the game will be an online games-as-a-service experience.

"Haven who are currently hard at work on their first new online project - an original, exclusive IP for Sony," the listing reads.

"The team is composed of seasoned developers from across the industry including Jade Raymond (Assassins' Creed Fame) who have worked on some of gaming's biggest franchises, including The Sims, Assassin's Creed, Rainbow 6: Siege, Tomb Raider, and Star Wars Battlefront. With decades of experience working across a variety of genres, technologies, and audiences, They are well positioned to deliver spectacular mass-market experiences whose impact will span generations."

Haven Studios has reunited original core Assassin's Creed developers including:

  • Jade Raymond (producer)
  • Corey May (scriptwriter/narrative director)
  • Raphael Lacoste (art direction)

Here's what Jade Raymond said about Haven Studios in the original PlayStation Blog announcement post:

. We want to create worlds where players can escape, have fun, express themselves, and find community. We want to pour our passion into a project. We want to make something wondrous for people to experience. Because we believe in the power of games to bring joy to people's lives. And Sony does, too. Their commitment to excellence is unmatched. It's why I couldn't be happier for their backing and support.

Together, we want to create games that are a haven for players, and we want to build a studio that is a haven for developers.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

