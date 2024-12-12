Naughty Dog's new IP Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet is set thousands of years in the future

Naughty Dog has been making a brand new IP in total secrecy for years, and it's a deeply futuristic adventure game with an eclectic sci-fi style.

Naughty Dog, the landmark developers behind the Last of Us and Uncharted game series, today announce a surprising new direction for the studio's latest project.

Naughty Dog's new IP was revealed at The Game Awards 2024, and it's nothing that we expected. The new game is called Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, a name that hearkens back to the old golden PC big box days of yore where it seemed every game had some sort of outlandish subtitle.

Intergalactic's stylish four-and-a-half-minute trailer was pure visual eye candy, matching high-tech deep sci-fi futurism set thousands of years from now with 80s-style, old-school analog designs. The result is an eclectic mix that blends Alien with Guardians of the Galaxy, complete with the pizzazz and madcap flair you'd find a drifting bounty hunter space punk.

"We've been working on this brand-new adventure since 2020! This game is shaping up to be our wildest, most creative story yet," Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann said.

"What we can tell you is that this game lives up to the Naughty Dog tradition of creating an emotional, character-driven epic journey. Our narrative goals are rivaled only by our gameplay ambitions. This will be the deepest gameplay in Naughty Dog's history, taking our learnings from our previous franchises and pushing them beyond anything we've ever done before."

PlayStation's press release gave the following details: