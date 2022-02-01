All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Here's another chance to save $3500 on Samsung's huge 85-inch 8K TV

Samsung 8K TV Neo QN900A 2021 75-inch 8K TV is up to $3500 discount down now, offering you top of the line 8K TV beauty.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Feb 1 2022 7:33 PM CST
If you have been waiting to buy now of Samsung's monster 8K TVs and missed out on that sweet $3500 discount late last year, your time has come again... the company is offering its 2021 Samsung Neo 85-inch Class QN900A 8K TV is $3500 discount right now.

Here's another chance to save $3500 on Samsung's huge 85-inch 8K TV
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Samsung's huge Super Sunday Sales Event is now live and you can get a huge $3500 discount on the equally huge 2021 Samsung Neo 85-inch Class QN900A 8K TV. The regular MSRP on the 2021 Samsung Neo 85-inch Class QN900A 8K TV is $8999 but with $3500 discount you're bringing that down to $5499.

As for the TV, here's what Samsung has to say about the glorious 8K resolution: "Feel the power of every frame with 33 million pixels that provide an incredible sense depth and clarity, all with four times the resolution of 4K".

Here's another chance to save $3500 on Samsung's huge 85-inch 8K TV

Samsung 8K TV Neo QN900A 2021 75-inch specs include:

  • Resolution: 7,680 x 4,320
  • HDR (High-Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR 64x
  • Neo Quantum Processor 8K
  • 100% Colour Volume with Quantum Dot
  • Ultra Viewing Angle
  • Quantum Matrix Technology
  • HDR10+ Certified
  • Zero Bezel
  • Embedded POP
  • Game Motion Plus
  • Infinity Screen / Infinity One Design
  • One Connect Box: One Connect (Y21 8K)
Buy at Amazon

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class Neo QLED 8K QN800A Series (QN65QN800AFXZA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2656.99
$2656.99$2656.99$2697.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/1/2022 at 7:33 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

