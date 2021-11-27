Samsung's insane 85-inch 8K TV is $3500 cheaper in Black Friday sales
Samsung's gigantic Neo 85-inch Class QN900A 8K TV has an also gigantic $3500 discount during continued gigantic Black Friday sales.
If you want one of the very ultimate TVs on the market, well you're in luck -- Samsung has shaved a huge $3500 its beautiful, and gargantuan 85-inch Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV.
This is the very latest 2021 model with the 8K side of things giving you a huge 7680 x 4320 @ 60Hz, while 4K is offered at a much-smoother 120Hz. In Samsung's own words: "Feel the power of every frame with 33 million pixels that provide an incredible sense depth and clarity, all with four times the resolution of 4K".
For watching 8K content you're going to be stretching it... there's no native 8K movies out, but there are plenty of gorgeous 8K videos on YouTube and then there's 8K gaming on the PC. I've run a bunch of 8K benchmarks across the years, and you're going to need (not just want) the very best graphics card you can find which is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 with its 24GB of ultra-fast GDDR6X memory.
Still, the AI upscaling engine in the new 8K TVs should be damn good -- I haven't used one yet but I do have plans to test a suite of 8K TVs in the coming weeks and definitely much more into 2022 and beyond. 8K 60FPS is still very hard on PC gaming but upscaled 4K content would look amazing on a huge 85-inch 8K QLED TV.
85" Class QN800A Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2021) Specs + Features:
- Resolution: 7,680 x 4,320
- HDR (High-Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR 64x
- Neo Quantum Processor 8K
- 100% Colour Volume with Quantum Dot
- Ultra Viewing Angle
- Quantum Matrix Technology
- HDR10+ Certified
- Zero Bezel
- Embedded POP
- Game Motion Plus
- Infinity Screen / Infinity One Design
- One Connect Box: One Connect (Y21 8K)
