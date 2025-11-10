Verizon's giving away a free Nintendo Switch or Samsung 4K QLED TV with some internet plans

Get a free Nintendo Switch as a holiday gift, or a Samsung 43-inch QLED TV if you prefer - the other freebie on offer is a Galaxy Tab S10 tablet.

TL;DR: Verizon is offering new customers a free Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, or Samsung Q7F TV with select Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home internet plans. There's also a price lock through to 2030 (or 2029) with these offers, plus discounts for those who already have a Verizon mobile phone plan.

If you're looking for a new internet service, and fancy a Nintendo Switch handheld as a freebie, then select Verizon plans in the US are offering this (or an alternative in the form of a Samsung TV or tablet).

Get a Switch handheld for nothing with Verizon (Image Credit: Nintendo)

ZDNet spotted the offers for new customers who are signing up for a Verizon Fios plan, or alternatively 5G Home Ultimate or LTE Home Plus.

The choice is a free holiday gift of a Nintendo Switch, or a Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G tablet, or a Samsung Q7F 43-inch TV.

In the case of Verizon Fios you'll need to sign up for a 1 Gig or 2 Gig plan, which are discounted by $25 if you sign up for auto-pay and have a Verizon mobile plan too, meaning they are cut down to $75 and $95 per month respectively (and there's a price lock until 2030 apparently).

You get up to 940Mbps with the former, and up to 2.3Gbps with the top-end plan, though this product is only available in certain areas of the US.

With Verizon's 5G Home packages, only the priciest Ultimate subscription comes with this freebie at $60 monthly ($85 without the auto-pay and Verizon mobile discount), with the same price lock until 2030.

And with LTE Home, again you need the top-end LTE Home Plus offering to get the Nintendo Switch or Samsung freebies, which is cut down to $55 per month with the mentioned $25 discount (although this plan is a bit different in that it has a four-year price lock through to 2029).

In all cases, these offers are running until November 25, 2025, and you can choose either a blue or red Nintendo Switch for your freebie handheld.

The small print specifies that this is for new customers who activate their service and keep the account in good standing for 14 days, and redeem the offer within 60 days.

However, if you receive your free piece of hardware and cancel the service within 180 days of activation, then you'll be charged the value of the device - a measure to deter would-be sign-ups intending to immediately cancel, of course, once they have their Switch.

Verizon also notes that this offer is only available while stock lasts.

This is not the first time Verizon has given away a free Nintendo Switch with its internet plans, and it probably won't be the last, either - not until the firm starts giving away the Switch 2, presumably, at some point in the future.

If you're not interested in the handheld, the Samsung Q7F is a solid budget-level TV, given a bit of fiddling with the settings for the picture, by all accounts. (Although obviously manage your expectations around any low-cost TV, but getting one for free, you really can't complain too much).