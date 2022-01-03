All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Samsung's new 2022 Neo QLED TVs let you buy, display NFTs on the TV

Samsung steps out into the NFT spotlight, with its new Micro-LED, Neo QLED, and The Frame TVs fully supporting the world of NFTs.

Published Mon, Jan 3 2022 4:20 AM CST
Samsung has unveiled its new 2022 series TVs with fresh new models in their Micro-LED, Neo QLED, and The Frame families of TVs but there's something that stands out.

Samsung's new 2022 Neo QLED TVs let you buy, display NFTs on the TV

The company has revealed that its new smart TVs have a new "NFT Aggregation Platform" that will let owners of the NFT-capable TVs buy NFTs (non-fungible tokens) directly from their TV, preview their new NFT art, and then have it displayed on their TV as digital artwork. The TV and its app will let people see other details including who made the art, as well as the required blockchain metadata.

If you already own NFTs or start building your collection of NFTs you'll be able to showcase them on the TV, while Samsung notes that it has "Smart Calibration" technology that adjusts the settings on your TV to match the specifications that the original creator envisioned, to ensure that you're getting the NFT rendered on the TV as faithfully to the original art as possible.

I don't know if NFTs on smart TVs is something we really need, but here we go...

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

