Xiaomi reveals new 75-inch 4K 120Hz QLED TV with HDMI 2.1 connectivity

Xiaomi's new MI TV Q1 is a huge 75-inch QLED beast with 4K 120Hz on offer, and has HDMI 2.1 and ALLM technologies for gamers.

Xiaomi has just unveiled its gigantic new 75-inch Mi TV Q1 flagship 4K HDR TV, boasting a 75-inch panel with both Dolby Division and HDR10+ technologies as well as Android 10.

VIEW GALLERY - 11 IMAGES

The new Xiaomi 75-inch Mi TV Q1 will have full 4K 120Hz support through its HDMI 2.1 port, with the new TV coming in at around $1550 or so -- much cheaper than the Samsung Q80T it is on the same level (if not better) which costs $2500.

Emory Babb, a product marketing manager at Xiaomi told TechRadar: "The TV we had in mind was the Q80T 75-inch, as far as specs go. We like to think we compete pretty closely with them - but we're separating ourselves by offering the HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as well. It's the TV we'd compare ourselves to the most - but at a more affordable price".

The only issue is that these new Xiaomi TVs are going to be in over 10 countries, with limited time discounts in a few countries: Spain, Germany, Italy, and France. The unfortunate thing here is that the new Xiaomi 75-inch Mi TV Q1 isn't available in the US, because it offers some affordable 4K 120Hz gaming action on the cheap.

Android 10 is the operating system of choice here, with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to be pre-installed, with Xiaomi included dedicated buttons on the remote. There is a built-in microphone that works at up to 3 metres away, supporting both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Here there's a comparison between the much more expensive Samsung Q80T and the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1.