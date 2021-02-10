All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Xiaomi reveals new 75-inch 4K 120Hz QLED TV with HDMI 2.1 connectivity

Xiaomi's new MI TV Q1 is a huge 75-inch QLED beast with 4K 120Hz on offer, and has HDMI 2.1 and ALLM technologies for gamers.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 10 2021 9:49 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Xiaomi has just unveiled its gigantic new 75-inch Mi TV Q1 flagship 4K HDR TV, boasting a 75-inch panel with both Dolby Division and HDR10+ technologies as well as Android 10.

Xiaomi reveals new 75-inch 4K 120Hz QLED TV with HDMI 2.1 connectivity 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 11 IMAGES

The new Xiaomi 75-inch Mi TV Q1 will have full 4K 120Hz support through its HDMI 2.1 port, with the new TV coming in at around $1550 or so -- much cheaper than the Samsung Q80T it is on the same level (if not better) which costs $2500.

Emory Babb, a product marketing manager at Xiaomi told TechRadar: "The TV we had in mind was the Q80T 75-inch, as far as specs go. We like to think we compete pretty closely with them - but we're separating ourselves by offering the HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as well. It's the TV we'd compare ourselves to the most - but at a more affordable price".

Xiaomi reveals new 75-inch 4K 120Hz QLED TV with HDMI 2.1 connectivity 06 | TweakTown.comXiaomi reveals new 75-inch 4K 120Hz QLED TV with HDMI 2.1 connectivity 07 | TweakTown.com

The only issue is that these new Xiaomi TVs are going to be in over 10 countries, with limited time discounts in a few countries: Spain, Germany, Italy, and France. The unfortunate thing here is that the new Xiaomi 75-inch Mi TV Q1 isn't available in the US, because it offers some affordable 4K 120Hz gaming action on the cheap.

Android 10 is the operating system of choice here, with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to be pre-installed, with Xiaomi included dedicated buttons on the remote. There is a built-in microphone that works at up to 3 metres away, supporting both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

Xiaomi reveals new 75-inch 4K 120Hz QLED TV with HDMI 2.1 connectivity 09 | TweakTown.com

Here there's a comparison between the much more expensive Samsung Q80T and the Xiaomi Mi TV Q1.

Buy at Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 128GB + 6GB RAM

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$264.99
$265.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/10/2021 at 5:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, techradar.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.